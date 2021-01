Dennis Quaid, Virginia Madsen board Zachary Levi in 'American Underdog'

Hollywood veteran Dennis Quaid and Oscar nominated star Virginia Madsen are among the actors cast in Zachary Levi-starrer sports drama ''American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story''.

The project, which hails from Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company, will chronicle the story of titular NFL legend, reported Deadline.

Quaid and Madsen join the movie along with actors Ser’Darius Blain, Adam Baldwin, Bruce McGill, Danny Vinson, Chance Kelly, and Hayden Zaller.

The movie will track Warner's unlikely journey from stocking shelves at a supermarket in Iowa to becoming an NFL Hall of Fame quarterback.

David Aaron Cohen, Jon Gunn, and Jon Erwin have penned the screenplay, which is based on interviews with Warner and his memoir, ''All Things Possible: My Story of Faith, Football and the First Miracle Season''. Kingdom Story Company's Jon and Andrew Erwin will produce the movie alongside Mark Ciardi and Kevin Downes. Warner and his wife Brenda will co-produce.

