Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vancouver | Updated: 20-01-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 15:34 IST
During the end of 2020, Robot Overlords star Gillian Anderson addressed the future of Sex Education beyond its imminent Season 3. Image Credit: Twitter / Netflix Diaries

Sex Education Season 3 is surely going to be intense than the last two seasons. The second series was released on January 17, 2020 and the show has been renewed for a third series. Read further to know more in details about the upcoming season.

Sex Education Season 3 will have a time jump. Asa Butterfield, who plays the role of Otis Milburn, revealed to The Guardian that the upcoming Season 3 of Sex Education would have a time jump.

The 23-year old actor, Asa Butterfield revealed that his character has 'grown up a bit', the reason why Sex Education Season 3 will have a time jump.

"There's a bit of a time-jump since the season two cliffhanger. Otis is back at school but he's got different things on his plate. He's grown up a bit and become slightly more sassy," Asa Butterfield opined.

"It's been fun to portray his newfound charisma. Don't worry, though, he's still tragically awkward too…. "We got snapped by paparazzi while filming and people have been freaking out about Otis having a moustache," he added.

During the end of 2020, Robot Overlords star Gillian Anderson addressed the future of Sex Education beyond its imminent Season 3. "It has been discussed and I think, given how much people are enjoying it, I don't see why it wouldn't [continue], but things change. Things are changing at Netflix daily, as we speak. And so at the end of the day, it's nobody's call but those guys at the top," the 52-year old beautiful actress said in a discussion with Collider.

Gillian Anderson shared storyline teaser for Sex Education Season 3. "Well, as we know, Jean is pregnant and she's still pregnant when we find her again. And so we see that Jean is trying to negotiate how to deal with that in relation to Jakob and also Otis," she said.

Gillian Anderson was asked by Collider if Sex Education would go more than three seasons. She answered, "It has been discussed and I think, given how much people are enjoying it, I don't see why it wouldn't but things change. Things are changing at Netflix daily, as we speak. And so at the end of the day, it's nobody's call but those guys at the top."

Sex Education Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

