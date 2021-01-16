Money Heist Season 5: Will Tokyo’s painful backstory be a fulcrum for series’ ending?

Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) may not be having an official premiering date but fans are at least happy after learning that it is in the midway of production. The upcoming fifth season has undeniably become one of the most anticipated drama TV series fans have been waiting since Season 4 dropped its finale.

Devdiscourse earlier reported Netflix's announcement that Money Heist would end with Season 5. Consequently, fans are highly concerned about Money Heist Season 5's plot, as they want to know how the final season will bid adieu to its viewers.

The avid viewers are still waiting for Money Heist Season 5 or its final season to wrap up the production and release on Netflix. Some theories have popped up with a claim that Tokyo's harrowing backstory could be the key for how the series will come to an end.

According to Express.co.uk, a key conversation between robbers Tokyo (played by Úrsula Corberó) and Rio (Miguel Herrán) may have revealed how Money Heist's final season will come to an end. Fans have speculated that the professional criminal could be revealed to be telling the story behind bars in Money Heist Season 5.

Here we have a good news for Money Heist or La casa de papel enthusiasts. Netflix will surely end Money Heist with the streaming of Season 5 but the series lovers will get another chance to amuse with it in a different way.

The globally-acclaimed Spanish show is being remade in Korea, Express.co.uk noted. According to the creator Álex Pina, Money Heist aka La casa de papel is being remade in Korea. Accordingly, Netflix has confirmed this wouldn't be the end as the show is getting a new adaptation.

"Korean creators have been developing their own language and audio-visual culture for years. They have managed, like our series, to go beyond cultural borders and become a point of reference for thousands of viewers around the world, especially among young people. That is why I find it fascinating that the world of La Casa de Papel is so attractive to Korean creators as to do an adaptation. The fact that the action is set on the Korean Peninsula also seems to me to be a milestone which I am really delighted about," Álex Pina said.

Money Heist Season 5 will see the returning cast members, which include Úrsula Coberó as Tokyo, Pedro Alonso as Berlin, Miguel Herrán as Rio, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Enrique Arce as Arturo, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogotá, José Manuel Poga as Gandía, Luka Peros as Marseille, Belén Cuesta as Manila, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo, Najwa Nimri as Inspector Sierra, and Fernando Cayo as Coronel Tamayo.

Money Heist Season 5 doesn't have an exact airing date. But it is likely to appear in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

