Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malayalam actor Unnikrishnan Namboothiri dies at 98

PTI | Kannur | Updated: 20-01-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 21:20 IST
Malayalam actor Unnikrishnan Namboothiri dies at 98

Noted film actor UnnikrishnanNamboothiri, known for his comedy and grandfather roles, diedon Wednesday, his family sourcessaid.

Namboothiri was 98.

The actor had survived COVID-19 and was dischargedfrom a hospital on Tuesday.

A family friend of the actor said Namboothiri feltsome uneasiness and was admitted to a private hospital onWednesday but he passed away in the evening.

He is survived by his children Devi, Bhavadas,Yamuna and P V Kunhikrishnan.

P V Kunhikrishnan is a Kerala High Court judge.

Namboothiri is also the father-in-law of popularmusician Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader ofOpposition in the stateAssembly, Ramesh Chennithala condoledthe demise of the actor.

''Namboothiri was an amazing actor who excelled inplaying character roles.It's a huge loss to the culturalworld,'' Vijayan said in his condolence message.

Chennithala said Namboothiri was known as thegrandfather of south Indian cinema.

''....with his demise, Malayalam movieindustry has lost an excellent actor,'' Chennithala said.

His debut movie was 'Kaliyattam' in 1996.

Later he acted in numerous movies including'Kaikudanna Nilavu', 'Madhuranombarakattu', 'Meghmalhar','Kalyanaraman,' 'Rappakal' and 'Pokkiri Raja'.

His role as a romantic grandfather in'Kalyanaraman' was a huge hit.PTI RRT BNWELCOME BNWELCOME

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Airtel Payments Bank adds third layer authentication for net banking

Airtel Payments Bank on Wednesday said it has added third layer of authentication, Airtel Safe Pay, based on network intelligence to prevent online banking frauds for its customers.At present, banking companies use double factor authenticat...

TN CM accuses Stalin of being 'power hungry,' challenges DMK over graft allegations

AIADMK top leader and ChiefMinister K Palaniswami on Wednesday challenged DMK president MK Stalin again to have a debate with him on his allegations ofcorruption against the government and accused him of beingpower hungry.Palaniswami, in hi...

Health ministry strengthens CoWIN app to monitor Covid-19 vaccination

After witnessing certain glitches in the Co-WIN software platform dedicated to monitoring real-time management of Covid-19 vaccination across the country, the Union Health Ministry is now enhancing the technology by adding a new feature of ...

Sterling yields gains after hitting three-year highs versus dollar

A combination of heightened risk appetite in global markets and UK-specific optimism lifted the pound to its highest since 2018 against the dollar on Wednesday, but it ended the European session flat after giving up its early gains.The doll...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021