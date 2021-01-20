Malayalam actor Unnikrishnan Namboothiri dies at 98

Noted film actor UnnikrishnanNamboothiri, known for his comedy and grandfather roles, diedon Wednesday, his family sourcessaid.

Namboothiri was 98.

The actor had survived COVID-19 and was dischargedfrom a hospital on Tuesday.

A family friend of the actor said Namboothiri feltsome uneasiness and was admitted to a private hospital onWednesday but he passed away in the evening.

He is survived by his children Devi, Bhavadas,Yamuna and P V Kunhikrishnan.

P V Kunhikrishnan is a Kerala High Court judge.

Namboothiri is also the father-in-law of popularmusician Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader ofOpposition in the stateAssembly, Ramesh Chennithala condoledthe demise of the actor.

''Namboothiri was an amazing actor who excelled inplaying character roles.It's a huge loss to the culturalworld,'' Vijayan said in his condolence message.

Chennithala said Namboothiri was known as thegrandfather of south Indian cinema.

''....with his demise, Malayalam movieindustry has lost an excellent actor,'' Chennithala said.

His debut movie was 'Kaliyattam' in 1996.

Later he acted in numerous movies including'Kaikudanna Nilavu', 'Madhuranombarakattu', 'Meghmalhar','Kalyanaraman,' 'Rappakal' and 'Pokkiri Raja'.

His role as a romantic grandfather in'Kalyanaraman' was a huge hit.

