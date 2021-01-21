Left Menu
The Kissing Booth 3 was shot earlier with 2nd movie, what we know further

Updated: 21-01-2021 02:59 IST
The Kissing Booth 3 was shot earlier with 2nd movie, what we know further
Image Credit: Facebook / The Kissing Booth 2

Vince Marcello directed The Kissing Booth 3 is the sequel to The Kissing Booth and The Kissing Booth 2. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch the teen romantic film. After accumulating huge popularity, the streaming giant Netflix is going to release the third and final installment of the trilogy soon.

Last year during the People's Choice Awards the actress Joey King confirmed The Kissing Booth 3 will be released in 2021. Netflix recently confirmed that fans won't have to wait long to see the romantic comedy film. Earlier, during a live YouTube event, the actor Joel Courtney told that The Kissing Booth 3 was secretly shot at the same time as The Kissing Booth 2.

"We filmed two and three at the exact same time." "It was the hardest secret to keep," said Joel Courtney.

However, it's still unclear when the third sequel will premiere. Joey King, Jacob Elordi, Joel Courtney, Taylor Zakhar Perez, and Maisie Richardson-Sellers are returning to play their respective roles.

In The Kissing Booth 2, we find Elle growing old and she felt affectionate towards Lees's older brother Noah. Elle applied to Harvard University as Noah suggested whereas her best friend Lee joins Berkeley, a University of California. Elle does it without saying, Lee. But later she applied to Berkeley. Noah leaves for Harvard and has befriended a girl named Chloe on Instagram. Eventually, Elle and Noah had a break-up. Six to seven months later Lee returns after graduate. Elle is accepted to both universities.

In The Kissing Booth 3 Elle will take the most vital decision of her life. Which college she would attend? Whether Elle will continue her life with her boyfriend Noah or childhood friend Lee?

However, the entire filming for The Kissing Booth 3 is done. The post-production work is in the process. There is no official confirmation on the premiere of The Kissing Booth 3 but it will be out in summer this year. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Netflix movies.

