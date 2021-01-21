Left Menu
Bruce Springsteen sings 'Land of Hope and Dreams' to mark inauguration of President Biden

American singer, songwriter Bruce Springsteen with his 'Land of Hope and Dreams' opened the prime-time television special 'Celebrating America', a rousing concert special on Wednesday night (local time ) to mark the inauguration of President Biden.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2021 11:29 IST
Bruce Springsteen at President Biden's inaugural ceremony (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

American singer, songwriter Bruce Springsteen with his 'Land of Hope and Dreams' opened the prime-time television special 'Celebrating America', a rousing concert special on Wednesday night (local time ) to mark the inauguration of President Biden. The 71-year-old 'Born to Run' rockstar performed live on the steps flanking the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall, opening the star-studded evening of performances that was hosted by actor Tom Hanks.

"I want to offer this small prayer for our country. This is, 'Land of Hope and Dreams,'" the iconic singer said strumming on a vintage acoustic guitar as he performed the song that featured in his 2012 studio album Wrecking Ball. Springsteen also shared on Twitter a glimpse of the presidential inauguration ceremony. "Leave behind your sorrows, Let this day be the last, Tomorrow there'll be sunshine, And all this darkness past, Big wheels roll through fields where sunlight streams, Meet me in a land of hope and dreams", he tweeted the lyrics.

Jon Bon Jovi followed up Springsteen with a rendition of Beatles' "Here Comes the Sun". Foo fighters, John Legend etc in a performance that was a mix of remote and pre-recorded performances. At the inauguration itself, Lady Gaga sang the national anthem followed by Jennifer Lopez and other singers.

Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th leader of the US, he received a plethora of warm wishes from Hollywood on the occasion. (ANI)

