Left Menu
Development News Edition

Milla Jovovich-starrer 'Monster Hunter' to release in India on Feb 5

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 13:36 IST
Milla Jovovich-starrer 'Monster Hunter' to release in India on Feb 5
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Filmmaker Paul WS Anderson's ''Monster Hunter'', starring actor Milla Jovovich, will hit the Indian theatres on February 5.

In a statement, Sony Pictures Entertainment announced that the film will be released in 3D and IMAX in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.

Also featuring Thai star Tony Jaa, the action movie is based on Capcom's popular video game franchise of the same name.

Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director, Sony Pictures Films India described the movie as a visual spectacle that must be enjoyed in cinema halls.

''The immersive 3D will place you right in the thick of the action. Our exhibition partners have worked hard to provide a safe viewing environment and I am sure this large screen experience will wow audiences across India,'' Krishnani said.

The movie is about two heroes who come from different worlds to defeat a shared danger -- the powerful, deadly and magnificent monsters that inhabit the land.

''Monster Hunter'', which also stars Tip ''TI'' Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, Josh Helman, Jin Au-Yeung and Ron Perlman, was released in the United States on December 18, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Twitter locks account of Chinese Embassy in US over tweet on Uyghur women

Twitter has blocked the account of Chinese Embassy in the US over its earlier tweet which claimed that Uyghur women in Xinjiang region are now emancipated and no longer baby-making machines. Weve taken action on a Tweet posted on January 7 ...

EMERGING MARKETS-Turkish, South African c.banks in focus; stocks at record high

Turkeys lira and South Africas rand edged higher on Thursday ahead of their respective central bank meetings, while most other emerging market currencies rose on optimism over a bumper U.S. stimulus package. Emerging market stocks raced to ...

Britain resists giving EU diplomats full status, sparking row

Britain is resisting an EU demand that it grant full diplomatic status to the blocs ambassador in London, causing a row between the recently divorced parties that spilled out into the open on Thursday.Britain, an EU member for 46 years, vot...

Norwegian Air gets government backing for survival plan

Norway backed Norwegian Airs survival plan on Thursday as Industry Minister Iselin Nyboe said that the government had no intention of being a shareholder but would stump up cash if private investors did too.The heavily indebted budget carri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021