Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 21-01-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 16:08 IST
Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’
If Mindhunter comes back with Season 3, the lead actors like Anna Torv, Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany will reprise their roles as Wendy Carr, Holden Ford and Bill Tench respectively. Image Credit: Facebook / Mindhunter

Fans are dwelling on the opinion that Mindhunter will be released for Season 3. The third season has always been on the top of demanding Netflix series. The avid lovers of Mindhunter are waiting for its renewal for Season 3 and release updates.

Has Netflix stopped production for Mindhunter Season 3? The series' executive producer, David Fincher said in a conversation with Vulture, "Not year in and year out, but … probably six or seven months a year … Mindhunter was a lot for me."

David Fincher further said on Mindhunter Season 3, "Listen, for the viewership that it had, it was a very expensive show. We talked about, 'Finish Mank and then see how you feel,' but I honestly don't think we're going to be able to do it for less than I did season two. And on some level, you have to be realistic — dollars have to equal eyeballs."

In October 2020, Fincher confirmed that Mindhunter was done for now and the Netflix spokesperson stated that Mindhunter Season 3 'may be in five years.'

If Mindhunter comes back with Season 3, the lead actors like Anna Torv, Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany will reprise their roles as Wendy Carr, Holden Ford and Bill Tench respectively. Other members include Stacey Roca as Invoice's spouse Nancy Tench, Joe Tuttle as Greg Smith and Michael Cerveris as Ted Gunn.

Earlier, David Fincher halted development on Mindhunter Season 3 to concentrate on his other projects – the new film Mank and the animated series Love, Death and Robots. However, another major hindrance on the path of its development is the current prevailing coronavirus pandemic.

The series choreographer, Erik Messerschmidt earlier told to Collider on the making of Mindhunter Season 3, "I don't [know the likelihood of season three happening]. We just finished this movie [Mank] and I've heard things are on hold for a little bit. We'll see. Who knows? But it would be an honour to go back."

Mindhunter Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

