Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 21-01-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 15:22 IST
Succession season 3: HBO reveals casts, what we know further
HBO announced the cast members who will be joining in the black comedy-drama Succession season 3. Image Credit: IMDb

The renewal of Succession for Season 3 was done by HBO in August 2019. The production for third season was pushed back in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. According to HBO, the show may resume in mid-March. The showrunner and the creator Jesse Armstrong told Variety that they have planned to start shooting in New York before Christmas.

"Who knows if that'll come about, but that's the plan at the moment," Jesse Armstrong told Variety.

"We are letting the work expand to fill the acres of time we've suddenly found. I'm probably making no more progress than if I'd had six weeks instead of the six months that we've had," he added while commenting on Succession Season 3.

However, HBO announced the cast members who will be joining in the black comedy-drama Succession season 3. Sanaa Lathan will play Lisa Arthur, a high profile well-connected New York lawyer while Linda Emond will play the role of Michelle-Anne Vanderhoven, a senior White House aide. South Korean singer Jihae will portray as Berry Schneider, a leading public relations consultant.

Succession's story centers on the Roy family, who are the owners of the media business Waystar RoyCo. The struggle begins between Logan Roy's (Brian Cox) children who were fighting for control of the company. The show stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Nicholas Braun, Alan Ruck, Hiam Abbass, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, and Rob Yang.

Brian Cox said the Succession Season 3 plot is kept under wraps but the story is "jolly thrilling."

"I nearly fell off my chair because [Armstrong] never tells you about the next series. We never knew from episode to episode what was going to happen," Brian Cox told THR. Then he added "But then he told me. And it's jolly thrilling. That's all I can say." The plots kept unseen to the casts before the production starts. "They will, never, never, never know until we start [production]," said Cox.

HBO has yet to announce the official release date of Succession Season 3. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on TV and web series.

