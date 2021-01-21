Left Menu
HC refused to stay release of film 'The White Tiger' on Netflix tonight

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 21:45 IST
HC refused to stay release of film 'The White Tiger' on Netflix tonight
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court Thursday refused to stay release of film 'The White Tiger' tonight on OTT platform Netflix on a plea by Hollywood producer John Hart Jr alleging copyright violation.

In an urgent hearing conducted late evening, Justice C Hari Shankar dismissed the stay application by the producer saying not a single reason was shown to approach the court less than 24 hours before release of the film.

The court, which heard the matter for over two hours, issued summons to the producer of the film Mukul Deora and Netflix where it will be released tonight.

The film features Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao among others.

The film 'The White Tiger' is based on the book 'The White Tiger', authored by Aravinda Adiga, which was released in March 2008.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

