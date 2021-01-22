Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 effect: Sony delays Camila Cabello's 'Cinderella,' 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife,' 'Uncharted'

Entertainment giant Sony has shifted release dates for numerous titles, including 'Ghostbusters

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 14:30 IST
COVID-19 effect: Sony delays Camila Cabello's 'Cinderella,' 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife,' 'Uncharted'
Camila Cabello (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Entertainment giant Sony has shifted release dates for numerous titles, including 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife,' Camila Cabello's 'Cinderella,' 'Uncharted' with Tom Holland, and Sony/Marvel's 'Morbius' starring Jared Leto. 'Cinderella' is set to hit the theatres on July 16 instead of February 5. The delay bumps the video game adaptation 'Uncharted,' which was originally set for mid-July, to February 11, 2022, reported Variety.

Meanwhile, 'Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway' has moved back two months from April 2 to June 11. In turn, the 'Ghostbusters' sequel was delayed to November 11. As reported by Variety, Sony's latest calendar shift came minutes after MGM delayed 'No Time to Die,' the latest James Bond installment, from April to October 8. With 'No Time to Die' slated to open on the same day as another Sony title, 'Morbius,' the film has officially moved to January 21, 2022. Earlier this month, the studio moved the Jared Leto-led comic-book thriller from March to its current early October date.

Variety reported that many had expected 'Cinderella' to abandon its February release date because the studio had not released a single shred of marketing or promotional materials for the Kay Cannon-directed fairy dale adaptation. With 'Cinderella's' vacancy, Disney and 20th Century's 'The King's Man' (March 12) is the only major title still on schedule for the first quarter of 2021.

Theatres were forced to shut down last year, which marked a major change in the entertainment industry worldwide due to the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown. With theatres and other public places being shut, various streaming platforms gained more viewers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Kremlin welcomes U.S. call to extend nuclear arms treaty, but wants details

The Kremlin said on Friday it welcomed the stated intention of U.S. President Joe Biden to extend the New START arms control treaty with Russia, but said that Moscow wanted to see concrete proposals from Washington.The White House said on T...

Experts stress on Centre-state cooperation for better science, technology, innovation ecosystem

Experts highlighted the need for Centre-state cooperation, developing a researchers network at the state level and connecting them to the national level for a better science, technology and innovation ecosystem at the first post-draft consu...

Manoj Tiwari to start donation drive for Ram temple in Ayodhya

North East Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari will take out a Rath Yatra to collect contributions from all all sections of society, including minority community members in his constituency hit by communal violence last year, for construction of Ram ...

Nissan to source more UK batteries as part of Brexit deal 'opportunity'

Nissan will source more batteries from Britain to avoid tariffs on electric cars after the UKs trade deal with the EU, which a senior executive told Reuters turned Brexit from a risk into an opportunity for its factory in northeast England....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021