The Witcher Season 2’s synopsis released, possible release in Aug 2021

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 22-01-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 16:09 IST
The Witcher Season 2’s production was badly affected and pushed back in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. Image Credit: Facebook / The Witcher Netflix

Renewal of The Witcher Season 2 was announced before Season 1's premiere. Now fans are passionately waiting for the Polish-American fantasy drama series. The Witcher Season 2 seems to be out at the end of 2021 on Netflix.

The Witcher Season 2's production was badly affected and pushed back in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier Netflix confirmed The Witcher season 2 resumed filming on August 17, 2020, but the show production was halted again in November 2020 as four members were diagnosed Covid-19 on the London set.

According to one of the production companies, Platige Image, the release of The Witcher season 2 was set in August 2021 but it is unclear how long the coronavirus pandemic delay will affect the show release date. The series producer said, "We don't yet have a target launch date for season 2, past 2021."

However, Andrzej Sapkowski-written The Witcher follows the legend of Geralt of Rivia and princess Ciri, who are linked to each other by destiny. The first season ended with Yennefer, who used her power to save other sorcerers and sorceresses while Geralt and Ciri get reunited. In The Witcher Season 2, it seems Geralt will return to his childhood home with Ciri at Kaer Morhen where Ciri will begin her training on mysterious power under the tutelage of Vesemir. The Comicbook.com had published the official synopsis of the second season.

"Convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans, and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

In December 2020, Netflix took to Twitter to release some pictures of The Witcher Season 2. You can see below.

