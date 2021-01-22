The Last Kingdom Season 5: Will Uhtred confront his greatest foe & suffer loss?

The Last Kingdom has already been renewed for Season 5 and now the series lovers are highly excited to know what they can see next. Albeit there is no official release date for the fifth season, still the series enthusiasts can expect it by the end of 2021.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 was given the green light by Netflix back in 2020. Now the preparation for the new episodes is underway. This gives The Last Kingdom enthusiasts huge inspiration and forbearance to control their aggression for Season 5. We notified you that the team already reached its previous filming spot in Hungary.

In a recent discussion with RadioTimes, the lead star Alexander Dreymon confirmed that the filming for The Last Kingdom Season 5 is to get underway very soon. "We're going to start shooting towards the end of this year under very strict COVID-19 guidelines, of course. We're very lucky to be able to work at the moment," Alexander Dreymon said.

According to The Last Kingdom Season 5's synopsis, Uhtred will have to 'face down his greatest enemy and suffer his greatest loss' to achieve his destiny. Thus, it can be said that the fifth season will be filled with more heartbreaking moments.

"We're faced with that problem now, getting into season five where Uhtred is technically… I think he starts at 54 and ends up at 60 in the books. That's a problem right now because how do we make it look like Uhtred has aged without it looking comical? We're working on it," Alexander Dreymon added.

The viewers can see in The Last Kingdom Season 5 Uhtred abandoning his fight for Bebbanburg. This is very much possible as the upcoming season will have a time jump and Uhtred can be portrayed over 70 or 80 years old man.

According to Express.co.uk, Uhtred can make another attempt to claim back his homeland. His father's land was raided when Uhtred was a child, and it fell into the wrong hands, meaning the warrior lost his birthright. Following a number of failed attempts, Uhtred is speculated to give up the fight for Bebbanburg.

Bernard Cornwell was asked what could be the age of Uhtred in The Last Kingdom Season 5. "He's got a lot older and like all of us who have got old, I hope he has got wiser. He has a great deal more experience. I don't really see Alexander when I'm writing because the Uhtred I'm writing about is like my age mid-70s," Bernard Cornwell said.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info