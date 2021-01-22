Mumbai drug racket: NCB raids 4 places in Dongri, nabs 1

The Narcotics Control Bureau onFriday raided four places in Dongri area of south Mumbai andarrested one person in connection with a drug racket bustedearlier, an official said.

The NCB, which is investigating a drug network beingoperated by the underworld, had earlier arrested one ChinkuPathan alias Parvez Khan, an alleged aide of fugitive gangsterDawood Ibrahim, and two others, he said.

''Raids led by NCB Mumbai zonal director SameerWankhede uncovered a drug laboratory in Dongri. It was beingoperated by one Arif Burjwala who is on the run,'' he said.

''Burjwala is Pathan's boss. The accused have beenselling drugs for the past five years. During the raids, wehave arrested one more person,'' Wankhede said.

Officials said evidence gathered suggest involvementof the underworld in the racket and drugs to the tune of Rs1,500 crore may have been peddled by it in the past fiveyears.

