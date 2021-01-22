R-Day parade: Punjab tableau to depict Sikh guru's sacrifice

Left Menu
The supreme sacrifice of ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur will be the theme of the official tableau of Punjab for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 26, an official spokesperson said on Friday. The tableau of Punjab has been selected for the Republic Day parade for the fifth consecutive year.

The supreme sacrifice of ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur will be the theme of the official tableau of Punjab for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 26, an official spokesperson said on Friday. The tableau delineates the 400th Parkash Purb of the Sikh guru, said the spokesperson. The tractor portion of the tableau starts with the holy Palki Sahib (palanquin) while the trailer portion depicts a “prabhat Pheri” with devotees reciting “kirtan”.

The end of the trailer portion shows Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib which marks the site where Lakhi Shah Vanjara and his son Bhai Naghaiya burnt their own house to cremate the headless body of Guru Sahib, according to the spokesperson. Guru Tegh Bahadur, who was popularly known as “Hind Di Chadar”, was born in Amritsar on April 1, 1621. He travelled far and wide preaching Guru Nanak Dev's eternal message of love, peace, equality and brotherhood.

Guru Tegh Bahadur took up the cause of Kashmiri pandits who were facing religious persecution due to the orthodox religious policy of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. He was martyred on November 11, 1675 at Chandni Chowk in Delhi on the orders of the Mughal emperor for refusing to convert to Islam. The tableau of Punjab has been selected for the Republic Day parade for the fifth consecutive year.

