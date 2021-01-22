Left Menu
Development News Edition

Replica of Ram temple, Ayodhya's heritage to be showcased in UP's R-Day tableau

Ancient city Ayodhyas heritage, replica of a Ram temple, glimpse of Deepotsav and various stories from Ramayana epic have been depicted in the tableau of Uttar Pradesh which will be showcased in the Republic Day parade on January 26.The bedecked tableau is fronted by a sitting model of Maharishi Valmiki and the temple model is on the rear side, officials said on Friday.Ayodhya is our holy place and the Ram temple issue has been an emotive one for the faithful.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 18:33 IST
Replica of Ram temple, Ayodhya's heritage to be showcased in UP's R-Day tableau
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Ancient city Ayodhya's heritage, replica of a Ram temple, glimpse of 'Deepotsav' and various stories from Ramayana epic have been depicted in the tableau of Uttar Pradesh which will be showcased in the Republic Day parade on January 26.

The bedecked tableau is fronted by a sitting model of Maharishi Valmiki and the temple model is on the rear side, officials said on Friday.

''Ayodhya is our holy place and the Ram temple issue has been an emotive one for the faithful. Our tableau will showcase the ancient heritage of the town, revered by countless people across the country,'' an official of the Uttar Pradesh government, accompanying the state team, said.

A group of artistes, including two women dancers will be part of the tableau and one person will be dressed up as Lord Ram.

A media preview of the various tableaux, including a total of 17 states and union territories, was held at the Republic Day's cultural camp at Delhi Cantonment on Friday.

Ajay Kumar, who wore a yellow silk dhoti and rudraksh garland around his neck and held a bow in his hand, said, ''I am very excited and happy that Ayodhya and its heritage will be showcased in our tableau and I have been chosen to play our beloved Lord Ram''.

''We have been waiting to see Ayodhya's heritage being showcased on Rajpath,'' said Kumar, a resident of Laxmangarh in Chandauli district, as he posed for photographers.

Ayodhya's Deepotsav celebrations with earthen lamps is depicted on one side of the tableau, while other murals show embracing of Nishadraj by Lord Ram and eating of Shabri's berry by him, salvation of Ahilya, bringing of Sanjeevani by Lord Hanuman, Jatayu-Ram samvad, Ashok Vatika and other scenes. On November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court had settled the fractious Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue going back more than a century and backed the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site. It also ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last August had performed the 'bhoomi pujan' of a Supreme Court-mandated Ram temple in Ayodhya, bringing to fruition the BJP's mandir movement that defined its politics for three decades and took it to the heights of power.

The Ram temple is scheduled for completion in 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

GMR Airports' JV hands over terminal building at Clark international airport to Philippines

A joint venture of GMR Airports on Friday handed over new terminal building at Clark international airport to the Bases Conversion and Development Authority BCDA, which works under the Philippines government, an official statement said on F...

Took a cue from the NZ attack and bowled a straight line against Smith and Co, says Bharat Arun

When India was still under strict lockdown and cricket had just resumed in the post-coronavirus era with the England-West Indies Test series in July, the Indian team management led by coach Ravi Shastri had already devised a plan to knock o...

Feuz earns 1st Kitzbühel win in downhill marred by crashes

Swiss skier Beat Feuz won a mens World Cup downhill on the classic Streif course for the first time Friday as teammate Urs Kryenbhl crashed badly on the final jump.Approaching the finish at nearly 150 kph 93 mph, Kryenbhl lost his balance i...

Yes Bank reports Q3 net at Rs 147 cr; COVID ups stressed assets

Private sector lender Yes Bank on Friday reported consolidated net profit of Rs 147 crore for the December quarter and a jump in asset quality stress due to COVID-19.The bank had posted a loss of Rs 18,564 crore in the year-ago period, when...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021