Alita: Battle Angel 2 – Why Robert Rodriguez thinks Disney will allow for a sequel

After the huge success of the cyberpunk action film Alita: Battle Angel, fans are demanding for Alita: Battle Angel 2. Fans of Alita: Battle Angel online group titled Alita Army launched a campaign for the next sequel. The first movie grossed 404 million USD worldwide, making it Rodriguez's highest-grossing film. It also received mixed reviews from critics and praised for Rosa Salazar's (Alita) outstanding performance.

According to Christoph Waltz (who played Dr. Dyson Ido), they might not have multiple sequels as Disney hold the right to take the decision. The director Robert Rodriguez and producer James Cameron always want to make more sequels of the movie but the production company and distributor 20th Century Fox distributed Alita: Battle Angel as the last and independent title. Robert Rodriguez believes there is a chance for Alita: Battle Angel 2.

"I think anything is possible. Disney bought Fox, and they have Disney+, so that is worth the conversation. I know other people would love to see another, and I would love to do another one. As far as where it would go or how it would be made, I think streaming has opened up many opportunities such as sequels. It's already a pre-sold concept, it's already got a built-in audience that wants to see it, and then it's delivered to them in a way that's the easiest for them to consume. So, it's not a bad idea," said the director.

Alita: Battle Angel is the 2019 movie based on the series Battle Angel Alita by Japanese manga artist Yukito Kishiro. The story is full of action, love, and empowerment. The movie is set for several centuries in the future, which describes the post-apocalyptic world. Alita is a disembodied female cyborg with an intact human brain found in a junkyard of the iron city by scientist Dr. Dyson Ido. He takes the unconscious Alita to his clinic. She awakens with past memory loss syndrome. Slowly Alita learns to pilot her new life and the unsafe streets of Iron City. Dr. Ido tries to protect Alita from her mysterious past. Later she registered her as Hunter-Warrior.

Rosa Salazar always wants to return in Alita: Battle Angel 2 if it is filmed. She loves her character and the movie franchise very much, she said "I would play Alita till my last breath. I would, and thanks to the performance capture technology, I probably could."

Alita: Battle Angel 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

