ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-01-2021 10:57 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 10:57 IST
Here's how Sonam Kapoor is prepping for 'Blind'
Sonam Kapoor with the director of 'Blind' Shome Makhija, Image source: Instagram. Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor, who was last seen in 'The Zoya Factor', is gearing up for her upcoming outing 'Blind'. The actor, who stays active on social media, shared how she is prepping for her new film. Keeping her nose to the grindstone, Sonam shared pictures of herself in which she can be seen reading the script of her upcoming project with the director of the film Shome Makhija.

The 'Neerja' actor took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a series of pictures along with the director of her film. In the caption, she wrote, "Working working working. Some days you nail it and somedays you have to work towards getting it right. This was one of those days. @shomemak and I working towards it.. #Blind #GiaSingh" Shome commented on the actor's post writing, "@sonamkapoor we do what we gotta do to create the magic no!"

The shoot for the film kickstarted on December 28 in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. 'Blind' is a Bollywood remake of the 2011 Korean crime-thriller of the same name, directed by Ahn Sang-hoon. The movie is being bankrolled by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Manisha W, Pinkesh Nahar, Sachin Nahar, and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim. It is slated to release in 2021. (ANI)

