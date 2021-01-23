Left Menu
Here's how Bernie Sanders reacted to memes on his viral mittens

US Senator Bernie Sanders, who is heavily trending on social media for his iconic look at the US presidential inauguration, shared his reaction, saying that he was "just sitting there trying to keep warm."

US Senator Bernie Sanders, who is heavily trending on social media for his iconic look at the US presidential inauguration, shared his reaction, saying that he was "just sitting there trying to keep warm." Casually reacting to the dozens of memes featuring him from the inauguration ceremony in an interview on 'Late Night With Seth Meyers' show, Sanders said, "Yeah, I've seen them."

Among the celebrities, who were looking their fashionable best at the ceremony, Sanders arrived at the event in a heavy winter jacket and patterned mittens. A photo of him sitting bundled-up has gone viral on social media, with memers having a field day. Reacting to the memes, Sanders said, "I was just sitting there trying to keep warm, trying to pay attention to what was going on." Apart from his bundled-up look, his mittens grabbed many eyeballs and went viral on social media. The mittens were made by a teacher in Vermont, US, and have been in high demand since the ceremony.

"What was really nice is the woman who made the mittens lives in Essex Junction, Vermont, she is a schoolteacher and a very, very nice person. She has been somewhat overwhelmed by the kind of attention that is being shown to her mittens," Sanders said on the show. According to E! News, the Senator didn't mind all the memes being made on his look, instead told the host that he was amazed by the fact that his mittens have caught everyone's attention. Many stars including Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway, Ariana Grande, Hailey Bieber, among several others shared the memes on their Instagram stories.

However, this isn't the first time that the Senator has gone viral on social media. The politician is also famous for another meme trend in which he wore his coat from the back when he was running for president in the 2020 Presidential Election. During that time, Sanders released a clip from his campaign trail saying, "I'm once again asking...."People went wild and made the image a fill-in-the-blank, a picture that Time Magazine literally said was one of the most impactful memes of 2020. (ANI)

