Riz Ahmed, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau to lend voices to English version of documentary 'Flee'

''Sound of Metal'' star Riz Ahmed and ''Game of Thrones'' alum Nikolaj Coster-Waldau will be providing their voices for the English version of Danish animated documentary ''Flee''.

The documentary from director Jonas Poher Rasmussen is set to be screened at the upcoming edition of Sundance Film Festival, reported Variety.

''Flee'' chronicles the story of Amin Nawabi (a pseudonym), a child refugee fleeing his home in Afghanistan to safety in Denmark. Recounted mostly through animation to Rasmussen, his close friend and high-school classmate, Amin tells for the first time the story of his extraordinary journey.

Ahmed will take on the role of Amin, while Coster-Waldau voices Rasmussen in the documentary.

''I was floored by the emotional impact of ‘Flee.’ This is a unique project that pushes forward our ideas of what documentary, animation, and refugee-centred narratives can be. I'm proud to help bring this project to life for English-speaking audiences,'' said Ahmed.

Coster-Waldau said he was blown away by the powerful story of the documentary.

'''Flee' is a story of extreme perseverance and hope where all hope seems lost. By using animation director Jonas Poher Rasmussen captures the intensity of one refugee’s unbelievable journey from the streets of Kabul to the Danish suburbia. ''Because Amin is able to tell his story hidden behind his animated avatar it feels so much more revealing and honest than had it been a standard filmed interview,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)