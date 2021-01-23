Mumbai Diaries 26/11 to pay tribute to lifesavers, martyrs of Mumbai terror attack

We all remember the dreadful terrorist attack that took place in Mumbai, India in 2008. To salute the brave frontline heroes, Amazon Prime will premiere Mumbai Diaries 26/11 in March 2021. The series is set on the terror attacks that took place from November 26 to 29 in 2008.

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 will show the untold story of the doctors, nurses, hospital staff, and paramedics who work restlessly to save the lives during the terror attack that devastated the business city. The director Nikkhil Advani said that there are several films centered on the Mumbai terror attack but none of the films explored the brave doctors and tireless live-saving hospital staffs.

"We Mumbaikars often discuss where we were on that fateful night when this devastating incident shook the entire city. There have been several shows and films centered on the incident, but no one has explored the doctors' side of it. With this medical drama, we aim to champion the human spirit in the face of unprecedented danger and celebrate the brave doctors who had saved the day while keeping the sensitivity of the topic in mind," said Nikkhil Advani to Indian Express.

Amazon Prime Video released a trailer with the title "Minutes to respond, seconds to react, an instant to decide!" Click below to watch the video.

Produced by Emmay Entertainment, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 will shows the stars playing the roles of medical staffs, such aa Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, and Shreya Dhanwanthary. The other supporting roles will be played by Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande, Satyajeet Dubey, Amit Dattatray and Vaibhav Shirke.

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 will launch on Amazon Prime along with 200 countries worldwide. Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video said they want to pay tribute to the frontline workers, martyrs and their families who took the risk of saving lives during and after the attack.

"Mumbai Diaries 26/11 pays homage to all the frontline workers, martyrs, and their families who risked their lives to save others. The show is a tribute to the spirit of Mumbai," said Aparna Purohit.

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 will release in March 2021 on Amazon Prime Video. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Indian web series.

Also Read: The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode