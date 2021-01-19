The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

The much-awaited Indian Hindi-language action thriller web series The Family Man is already renewed for Season 2. The production started its work in November 2019 and it is set to be aired on Amazon Prime in the next month of this year.

The highly anticipated show The Family Man won the best series category along with Paatal Lok, The Family Man, Aarya in Filmfare OTT Awards 2020. After releasing the official teaser of The Family Man Season 2, the existing casts are busy promoting the series.

The South Indian actress Samantha Akkineni already joined the casts of The Family Man Season 2. She will be playing the role of Raji. Samantha Akkineni came to Mumbai for the promotions of the show. She clicked several pictures with her co-stars Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani Iyer. The whole The Family Man team joined the series developers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK (Raj & DK).

Fans will be quite excited to know that Amazon Prime has released a teaser for The Family Man Season 2. Manoj Bajpayee is seen in the teaser as Srikant Tiwari in a very action mode. Here you can watch the official teaser:

In The Family Man Season 2, Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani Iyer will reprise their roles of the Secret Agent Srikant Tiwari and Srikant's wife Suchitra Iyer Tiwari respectively. The other returning characters are Srikant's Commanding Officer Saloni, Srikant's colleague JK Talpade, and Zoya will be portrayed by Gul Panag, Sharib Hashmi, and Shreya Dhanwanthary respectively in the upcoming season.

In an earlier conversation with Indian Express, Raj and DK said "We are thrilled and excited to return to the world of The Family Man. And we are hopeful that we can continue to tell a story which is, as compelling and engaging as the first season. And our fans can be sure that we have plenty of surprises in store for the new season of The Family Man."

The Family Man Season 2 is officially scheduled to be aired on February 12, 2021, on Amazon Prime. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Indian web series.

