PM Modi visits National Library in Kolkata, pays floral tribute to Netaji

Prime Minister Narendra Modipaid floral tributes at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's statue atthe National Library in Kolkata on his birth anniversary onSaturday.

Modi went around seeing paintings by around 100artists on a 40-metre long canvas on the sprawling lawns ofBelvedere House at the National Library compound.

The prime minister paid floral tributes at the feet ofNetaji's statue on his arrival at the library.

He was accompanied by West Bengal Governor JagdeepDhankhar.

Modi interacted with some of the artists as he wentaround seeing the paintings and folk art of Bengal.

The prime minister also greeted participants in aninternational conference on ''Revisiting the legacy of NetajiSubhas Chandra Bose'' at Belvedere House to mark his 125thbirth anniversary.

Modi was at the National Library for 18 minutes,following which he left for Victoria Memorial to attend aprogramme.

