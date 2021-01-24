Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Odd News Summary

The brewery's yoga classes, resumed after a six-week lockdown across Cambodia - which has officially recorded not a single COVID death - was lifted on Jan. 1, combine holding a pose with clutching a beer, and they're attracting devotees.

Reuters | Updated: 24-01-2021 02:27 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 02:27 IST
Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Phnom Penh yoga fans return to mat after lockdown - with a beer

For some, a post-lockdown group activity that combines exercise with alcohol may seem like the ideal coronavirus stress-buster - though yoga purists should probably avoid Phnom Penh's TwoBirds Craft Beer brewery while it's taking place. The brewery's yoga classes, resumed after a six-week lockdown across Cambodia - which has officially recorded not a single COVID death - was lifted on Jan. 1, combine holding a pose with clutching a beer, and they're attracting devotees. Puppy love: Pooch waits six days outside Turkish hospital for sick owner

A faithful dog waited for her owner outside a hospital in Turkey for almost a week until he was released after undergoing treatment for a brain condition. The small, mix-breed dog named Boncuk was rewarded for her loyalty with an emotional reunion when 68-year-old Cemal Senturk finally left hospital in the northeastern city of Trabzon. Man City to use Cheltenham Town bar as changing room

Manchester City players will be getting changed in the bar at Cheltenham Town's stadium when they visit for an FA Cup clash on Saturday but their fourth-tier hosts aim to make Pep Guardiola's men as comfortable as possible, manager Michael Duff said. City, whose market value is estimated at over 950 million pounds ($1.3 billion) by specialist website Transfermarkt, play their fourth-round clash at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium where away teams have used the Victory Bar as a changing room during the COVID-19 crisis. Bernie Sanders, bundled up at Biden inauguration, goes viral in a meme

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, wrapped up in a winter coat and mittens at the presidential inauguration, is now a fashion icon for looking like he was running an errand at the historic event. Amid a sea of designer coats, the 79-year-old senator made a sartorial statement on Wednesday by showing up in a jacket by snowboarding equipment company Burton and home-made wool mittens, carrying a large brown envelope.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

Mahindra Lifespace Developers posts Rs 11.19 cr net loss in Dec quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Judge: Kenosha shooter can't associate with supremacists

An 18-year-old Illinois teen charged with fatally shooting two people during a protest in southeastern Wisconsin last year is prohibited from associating with known white supremacists under a judges recently modified bail conditions.Kyle Ri...

Police crack down on Russian protests against jailing of Kremlin foe Navalny

Police detained more than 3,000 people and used force to break up rallies across Russia on Saturday as tens of thousands of protesters ignored extreme cold and police warnings to demand the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.Navalny h...

Biden administration set to signal its vision of climate future, adviser says

U.S. President Joe Bidens administration is poised to release policies it believes are the future of tackling climate change, Gina McCarthy, the White Houses national climate adviser, said on Saturday.Weve already sent signals on the things...

U.S. charges Texas man with threatening to 'assassinate' Rep. Ocasio-Cortez

The Justice Department revealed charges this week against a Texas man who allegedly stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and threatened on social media to kill U.S. Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.Prosecutors asked a judge ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021