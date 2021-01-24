Left Menu
Bollywood powerhouse Varun Dhawan and his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal will be taking their nuptial vows today at The Mansion House, a beach resort, in Alibaug.

24-01-2021
Manish Malhotra, Kunal Kohli spotted at Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal's wedding venue
Manish Malhotra outside Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal's wedding venue. Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood powerhouse Varun Dhawan and his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal will be taking their nuptial vows today at The Mansion House, a beach resort, in Alibaug. While the much-in-couple, who have opted for a low-key wedding, haven't shared any pictures yet, we got a few glimpses of fashion designer Manish Malhotra and film director Kunal Kohli arriving at the venue to attend the festivities.

The 54-year-old celebrity fashion designer was seen sporting a traditional black kurta, with detailing across the neck and sleeves paired with white trousers. Keeping the coronavirus safety protocol in mind, he donned a matching mask to complete his look. Earlier in the day, Kunal was spotted at the grand venue along with his daughter, and the duo posed for a happy picture together. He was seen dressed in a black T-shirt and white shorts.

ANI had earlier also spotted decorators and staff members coming in with heavy packages. Two people carrying a quirky prompt reading 'Awkward but Enthusiastic Dancing' were spotted outside the venue. By the looks of the prop, it seems like there will be a lot of dancing at the wedding of the 'Student Of The Year' star. The Sangeet ceremony had taken place on Saturday night and the Mehendi ceremony was reportedly hosted on Friday, in the presence of family and friends. Famous celebrity Mehendi artist Veena Nagda was present for Varun and Natasha's Mehendi. For the uninitiated, Veena happens to have done the bridal Mehendi of several A-listers including Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Deepika Padukone.

Varun and Natasha reportedly knew each other since their school days. The two fell in love when they met at a music concert years later. However, the duo has always kept their relationship low-key. Varun publicly acknowledged that he is dating Natasha when he posted a photo featuring himself with his girlfriend on her birthday in 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

