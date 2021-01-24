Left Menu
Development News Edition

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal's 'lifelong love just became official'

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan on Sunday got hitched to his long-time fashion designer girlfriend Natasha Dalal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 23:05 IST
Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal's 'lifelong love just became official'
Actor Varun Dhawan getting married to fashion designer Natasha Dalal (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan on Sunday got hitched to his long-time fashion designer girlfriend Natasha Dalal. The wedding was a private affair that took place at Alibaug's Mansion House Resort and included only the family members and close friends of the couple.

Soon after tying the knot with Dalal, Dhawan documented the memorable moment on Instagram by sharing pictures from the wedding ceremonies. "Life long love just became official," the 'Coolie No.1' actor wrote in the caption of the post with a heart emoji.

While, one picture sees the celebrity couple performing the Hindu wedding ritual of taking seven rounds (Saat Phere) of the holy fire, the other one sees them seated holding hands as their families bless them with a flower shower. Both Dhawan and Dalal are seen dressed in heavily studded wedding attires in the shade of ivory.

The post prompted several congratulatory comments from the fans as well as fellow celebrities on Instagram. Some of the celebrities who were a part of the closely-knit wedding ceremonies are fashion designer Manish Malhotra and filmmaker Karan Johar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Burundi ruling party selects hardliner as secretary-general

Burundis ruling party has selected as the former president of the countrys senate to be the new secretary-general.Reverien Ndikuriyo was picked Sunday by the ruling party, the National Council for the Defense of DemocracyForces for the Defe...

Activists in Nepal stage protest against land encroachment by China

A group of activists affiliated with the National Unity Movement on Sunday organised a sit-in protest in front of the Survey Department of Nepal, demanding GPS-coordinates of border points with China amid claims of land encroachment. The pr...

Dilip Ghosh issues show cause notice to WB BJP members for inner clashes in Bardhaman

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP state president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday issued a show-cause notice to Bardhaman district president Sandip Nandy and 13 other members of the party involved in inner clashes on January 21 and allegedly pelting stones ...

'We can't wait:' Biden to push U.S. Congress for $1.9 trillion in COVID-19 relief

One of President Joe Bidens top economic aides on Sunday will press Democratic and Republican senators for a fresh 1.9 trillion in coronavirus relief to help struggling Americans and avert a larger economic crisis. Brian Deese, director of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021