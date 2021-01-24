Left Menu
Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal make first appearance post-wedding

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal made their first appearance in front of the media post their marriage on Sunday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-01-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 23:40 IST
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal first appearance post-wedding. Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal made their first appearance in front of the media post their marriage on Sunday. After the newly-wedded couple's marriage ceremony, Varun and Natasha came outside their wedding venue and posed in front of the cameras. The duo complimented each other's look in sparkly wedding attires. While Varun wore a blue-tinted white sparkly Sherwani, Natasha looked beautiful in her sparkling white Lehenga.

The private wedding which took place at Alibaug's Mansion House Resort included the couple's close family and friends along with several big names of the Indian film industry like Manish Malhotra, Kunal Kohli, Karan Johar, among several others. Varun and Natasha, have reportedly known each other since their school days. The two fell in love when they met at a music concert years later. However, the duo has always kept their relationship low-key. Varun publicly acknowledged that he is dating Natasha when he posted a photo featuring himself with his girlfriend on her birthday in 2019. (ANI)

