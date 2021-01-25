Paapa Essiedu to star in action thriller ‘Extinction’

''I May Destroy You'' star Paapa Essiedu is set to play the lead role in Sky's action thriller ''Extinction''. According to Deadline, the eight-part series is written by Joe Barton.

The story follows George (Essiedu), who keeps reliving the same day over and over again. He is recruited into an organization that harnesses this power to prevent global catastrophes, but goes rogue in a bid to save the woman he loves. ''Extinction'' is billed as a ''gripping exploration of memory, fate, and the limits of love''.

Urban Myth Films is producing the series, while Marco Kreuzpaintner is attached to direct The series also features actors Tom Burke, Anjli Mohindra, and Caroline Quentin.

Urban Myth’s Johnny Capps and Julian Murphy are executive producing the show along with Barton.

''Extinction'' is slated to premiere in 2022.

