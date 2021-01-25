Left Menu
Vidyut Jammwal to reunite with Vipul Shah for action film

The project marks the fifth collaboration between Shah and Jammwal after action movie series like Force and Commando.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-01-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 14:33 IST
Actor Vidyut Jammwal on Monday announced his next film titled ''Sanak'' with filmmaker Vipul Shah.

Jammwal took to Twitter to share the news of his upcoming film. The project marks the fifth collaboration between Shah and Jammwal after action movie series like ''Force'' and ''Commando''.

''Brace yourself, something big is coming tomorrow! Ab Sankegi! #ComingSoon #Sanak #VipulAmrutlalShah @RukminiMaitra @IamRoySanyal @kanishk_v @sunshinepicture @Aashin_A_Shah @ZeeStudios_ @ZEE5India @zeecinema @ZeeplexOfficial @ZeeMusicCompany,'' Jammwal wrote.

According to a source close to film's team, Shah is co-producing the film with Zee Studios and Sunshine Pictures. It will be directed by Kanishk Varma, who recently helmed Gulshan Devaiah-starrer ''Foot Fairy''. ''The film went on floors last week in Mumbai and the shoot is likely to be wrapped up by March,'' the insider added. ''Sanak'' marks the debut of Bengali actor Rukmini Maitra and also stars Chandan Roy Sanyal.

