Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sidharth Malhotra joins Bernie Sanders meme fest

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra, who was last seen in the 2019 film 'Marjaavaan', is the latest celebrity to join the US Senator Bernie Sanders meme fest.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 15:24 IST
Sidharth Malhotra joins Bernie Sanders meme fest
Sidharth Malhotra (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra, who was last seen in the 2019 film 'Marjaavaan', is the latest celebrity to join the US Senator Bernie Sanders meme fest. Unless you have been living under a rock, you might be familiar with the viral memes surrounding Sanders' look at the US presidential inauguration ceremony, which has taken the social media by storm.

Among the many celebrities, who have been posting their versions of the meme, the 'Ek Villian' actor took to Instagram and shared two photos of him with a pink-themed studio background. The first picture had Siddharth sitting on a chair posing for the camera, while in the second one he stood beside the same chair with an edited picture of the US senator sitting on it.

He wittily captioned the post as "Because Sanskar... #berniesanders" A picture featuring Sanders sitting cross-legged on a chair in his cozy and comfortable outfit among the guests, who were dressed to the nines, has now taken over the internet. Not only netizens but many celebrities globally have also shared their photoshopped pictures with the US Senator.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will be next seen in 'Thank God', alongside Ajay Devgan and Rakul Preet. He also has 'Shershaah', 'Aankhen 2' and 'Mission Majnu' in the pipeline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Kyrgyzstan's new President to pay first official visit to Russia

Bishkek Kyrgyzstan, January 25 ANISputnik The first official foreign visit of President-elect of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov will be to Russia, Kyrgyz Deputy Prime Minister Ravshanbek Sabirov said on Monday. Sadyr Zhaparov intends to pay the ...

SC dismisses Andhra govt's petition challenging State EC's order to hold Panchayat polls

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed by the Andhra Pradesh government challenging the State Election Commissions SEC order to hold Panchayat polls in the state. Andhra Pradesh government had challenged the order of the sta...

UK's Johnson wants tougher border control due to risk of 'vaccine-busting' new variants

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he was looking at the possibility of toughening the United Kingdoms border controls because of the risk of vaccine-busting new variants of the coronavirus. We want to make sure that we pro...

Germany expects EU approval for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Friday

The European Medicines Agency EMA is expected to approve the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University on Friday, a spokesman of Germans health ministry said.EU officials are due to seek clarification from AstraZeneca ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021