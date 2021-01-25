Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priyanka Chopra kick starts shooting for 'Citadel', treats fans to sunkissed picture

Sharing a stunning sun-kissed picture, Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Monday treated fans to a gorgeous glimpse as she kick starts her workday for TV series 'Citadel'.

ANI | London | Updated: 25-01-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 17:10 IST
Priyanka Chopra kick starts shooting for 'Citadel', treats fans to sunkissed picture
Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Sharing a stunning sun-kissed picture, Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Monday treated fans to a gorgeous glimpse as she kick starts her workday for TV series 'Citadel'. The 'Baywatch' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a gorgeous close-up photo.

In the image, Chopra soared temperature while she bears a minimal makeup look. The close-up picture sees Chopra as she candidly poses for the lens while staring off the camera. Flaunting her bangs, the 'Isn't It Romantic' star is seen sporting chunky pair of sunglasses, and accessorised her look with golden double small double hoop earrings. Chopra is also seen sporting a grey overcoat. One can catch a glimpse of the city in the backdrop as Priyanka clicks a picture.

Wishing her fans a happy Monday, the 'Fashion' star captioned the post as, "New day, new job #Citadel (fisted hand emoticon) Happy Monday ." With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, it garnered more than 1 lakh liked within 50 minutes of being posted.

Adoring the gorgeous picture, scores of fans chimed into the comments section and left red heart and lovestruck emoticons. 'Citadel' which has been touted as an action-packed spy series, also stars Richard Madden, Roland Moller alongside Chopra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

VP lauds DRDO scientists for taking India close to self- reliance in missile technology

Lauding DRDO scientists for takingIndiaclose to self-reliance in missile technology, VicePresident M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said attaining self-reliance in the defence sector is not only of strategicimportance, but also essential in terms...

Traffic police asks commuters to avoid routes affected by farmers’ tractor rally

The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday asked commuters to avoid the routes where protesting farmers will hold their tractor rally or Kisan Gantantra Parade on Republic Day. Farmer unions had on Sunday finalised three routes, originating from Si...

Bengal minister's health condition improves

Kolkata, Jan 25 PTI The health condition of seniorTrinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Cooperative MinisterArup Roy improved a lot on Monday, a senior doctor of aprivate hospital where he is admitted said.The 60-year-old MLA had a sten...

Sensex tanks 531 pts; energy, IT stocks play spoilsport

The benchmark Sensex dived nearly 531 points to close at 48,348 on Monday, extending its losses to the third straight session due to massive selling in energy and IT stocks.After swinging nearly 1,000 points during the session, the BSE benc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021