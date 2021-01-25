Kingdom Season 3: Kim Eun-hee loves to see developing till Season 10

After the final episode of the South Korean TV series Kingdom Season 2 that dropped on March 13, 2020, fans are ardently showing interest on Kingdom Season 3. The South Korean drama titled 'Kingdom: Ashin of the North' is scheduled for release in 2021 which is based on a political period horror thriller.

Kingdom Season 3 will be focusing on the supporting character Ashin played by Jun Ji-hyun. It will be a sidequel from Kingdom Season 2 and reveal the origin of the mysterious character Lee Chang's group encountered on their journey north to discover the genesis of the infected.

Kingdom writer Kim Eun-hee told in an interview with THR,that Kingdom is a highly energetic series and he loves to write. While talking to the cast, crews, and the plots of Kingdom 3, he said the cast members have good chemistry in between them. If audiences keep getting interested to watch the Kingdom series, then he would continue writing, as there are "so much more to tell". "I would love to see it develop even up to Season 10," he added.

The K-dramas have already become quite popular outside South Korea in the last decade. Kim Eun-hee told to THR, "Before Train to Busan, even in the film industry, the dominant notion was that the zombie genre was a niche genre that appealed to only a small group of fans. This was even more so for drama series."

In Korea, the TV dramas are usually aired on the so-called public broadcasting stations, and these channels are usually watched by families. It indicates that the shows are usually rated lower for a wider audience and are evaluated with stricter rules. Smoking, curse words are all not allowed, and while swords are okay to go, knives have to be blurred out. The disgusting scenes like harming of corpses are taboo on the screens. Under such circumstances, it was nearly impossible for a zombie show in which zombies can only be stopped by decapitation to be made into a drama series, as revealed by Kim.

The official release date for Kingdom Season 3 has yet to be announced, but it is expected the K-drama to return on Netflix in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the K-dramas.

Also Read: It's Okay to Not Be Okay: Renewal of Season 2 isn't certain based on plot