Tennessee Colts Journey to the United Kingdom for International Tour

A Tamil Nadu Colts team will play multi-day matches apart from limited-overs games against various teams during a tour of the United Kingdom.The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association on Saturday announced the departure of the Colts team to play in a series of competitive fixtures.The tour officially kicks off on Monday, TNCA said in a press release.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-05-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 15:43 IST
The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association on Saturday announced the departure of the Colts team to play in a series of competitive fixtures.

The tour officially kicks off on Monday, TNCA said in a press release. The side is coached by former India bowler Lakshmipathi Balaji with another former India player Robin Singh as the consultant and Tanveer Jabbar as the batting coach.

Among the notable names in the squad are the state's wicketkeeper-batter N Jagadeesan and Pradosh Ranjan Paul. The tour will see the Colts engaging in four multi-day and seven one-day matches in Nottingham, Manchester and London. The matches would be streamed on TNCA's YouTube channel.

The squad: Pradosh Ranjan Paul, N Jagadeesan, S Lokeshwar, B Sachin, R Vimal Kumar, A Badrinath, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar, RS Mokit Hariharan, S Mohamed Ali, KTA Madhava Prasad, P Vidyuth, P Vignesh, S Lakshay Jain, VS Karthick Manikandan, R Sonu Yadav, H Trilok Nag, CV Achyuth, VP Diran and TD Lokesh Raj.

