It's Okay to Not Be Okay: Renewal of Season 2 isn’t certain based on plot

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 25-01-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 14:52 IST
It's Okay to Not Be Okay left many cliffhangers at the end of Season 1 mainly where Ko Mun-yeong went to see her mother following her arrest. Image Credit: Facebook / It's Okay to Not Be Okay

Ever since It's Okay to Not Be Okay wrapped Season 1 on August 9, fans are severely looking forward to the release of Season 2. This South Korean romantic television series starring Kim Soo-hyun, Seo Ye-ji, and Oh Jung-se is highly believed to be back for Season 2 in this year.

It's Okay to Not Be Okay series received positive feedback from the critics for its unique premise, style of visual storytelling, and the cast's admirable acting. The New York Times called it 'The Best International Shows of 2020.' A Chilean newspaper La Tercera said It's Okay to Not Be Okay is the one of the most applauded series of Netflix and titled 'one of the most popular Asian dramas' of 2020.

Forbes titled the series as 'the most visually appealing drama of 2020' and appreciated the drama's costumes, drama graphics, and cinematography. Seo Ye-ji, who played Ko Moon-young, won the Best Artist Award at the Asia Artist Awards in 2020. Seeing all the positive reviews fans strongly believe that It's Okay to Not Be Okay will be back with Season 2.

It's Okay to Not Be Okay left many cliffhangers at the end of Season 1 mainly where Ko Mun-yeong went to see her mother following her arrest. The plot may build a relationship between the mother and son.

Likewise, all the patients healed themselves at the conclusion in It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 1 and the lead characters are seen expressing their love for each other. So, according to some fans, there may not be another of the series.

The actor Park Gyu-young, who played the role of Nam Ju-ri in It's Okay to Not Be Okay, recently had an interview with Xportsnews. She appreciates Kim Soo-hyun's level of energy.

"His energy is really great. I've seen his dramas from even before I debuted, and I was worried and nervous about how our teamwork would be. I asked him about a lot of things I was curious about, and he made working together very comfortable, so I'm thankful," said Park Gyu-young (via Soompi).

Fans need to wait for the official confirmation of It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2. Stay connected with Devdiscourse for the latest updates on K-dramas.

