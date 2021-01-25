Left Menu
Maha: Cops save teen diamond trader from committing suicide

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 25-01-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 20:02 IST
Maha: Cops save teen diamond trader from committing suicide

A distressed teen diamond traderwas saved by MBVV police in Nalasopara in Palghar districtsome time after he sent a message to kin and friends that hewas about to commit suicide due to losses in business, anofficial said on Monday.

The teen left home for a diamond sale on January 22and did not return at the end of the day after which a missingperson complaint was filed by his family, Senior InspectorSuresh Warade of Virar police station said.

''On January 23, he sent a social media message to kinand friends stating that he was planning to kill himself as hehad made losses in business. After police was alerted, wegathered his location as Nalasopara station with the help oftechnical details of his phone,'' he said.

A police team reached there and handed over the 19-year-old boy to his relatives after counseling, the officialadded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

