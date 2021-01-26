Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sculptor Sudarshan Sahoo, illustrator Narayan Debnath among recipients of Padma Awards

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2021 00:03 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 00:03 IST
Sculptor Sudarshan Sahoo, illustrator Narayan Debnath among recipients of Padma Awards

Eminent sculptor Sudarshan Sahoo from Odisha was on Monday named for this year's Padma Vibhushan, while writer-illustrator Narayan Debnath, Mithila painter Dulari Devi, and Rajasthani music artiste Lakha Khan were awarded Padma Shri.

Famous illustrator of children's magazine 'Chandamama' KC Sivasankar will be awarded the Padma Shri posthumously.

The Union Home Ministry said the President has approved conferment of 119 Padma awards -- seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri. Padma Vibhushan is India's second-highest civilian award.

Twenty-nine women are among the Padma awardees and the list also includes 10 people from the category of foreigners, NRI, PIO AND OCI and one transgender.

Violinist Rama Swamy Annavarapu from Andhra Pradesh; Villupattu theatre art exponent Subbu Arumugam from Tamil Nadu; Bhuri Bai, a Bhil artist proficient in Pithora paintings, from Madhya Pradesh; artist Puranamasi Jani from Odisha; transgender folk artist Matha B. Manjamma Jogati from Karnataka also made it to the Padma Shri list.

Sari weavers Biren Kumar Basak from West Bengal and Radhe Devi from Manipur will also be conferred the fourth-highest civilian award.

Puppeteers Parshuram Atmaram Gangavane from Maharashtra, K Kesavasamy from Puducherry, and K K Ramachandra Pulavar from Kerala will also receive the Padma Shri.

Assamese singer Gopiram Bargayn Burabhakat, Bhojpuri folk dancer Ramchandra Manjhi, folklorist Vinayak Vishnu Khedekar from Goa, folk singer Dulal Manki from Assam, musicians Rewben Mashangva from Manipurand Satyaram Reang from Tripura, artist Kanaka Raju from Telangana and mridangam exponent Nidumolu Sumathi from Andhra Pradesh will be honoured with the Padma Shri.

From the category of foreigners awarded Padma Shri are British theatre director Peter Brook, Indonesia artist and scholar Wayan Dibia, and musicologist Sanjida Khatun from Bangladesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Canada's Telus International aims for nearly $7 bln valuation in IPO

Study links insufficient sleep, stress to symptoms resembling concussion

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Twitter Says Introducing Birdwatch, A Community-Based Approach To Misinformation

Twitter Inc TWITTER INC SAYS IT IS INTRODUCING BIRDWATCH, A COMMUNITY-BASED APPROACH TO MISINFORMATION TWITTER INC SAYS BIRDWATCH ALLOWS PEOPLE TO IDENTIFY INFORMATION IN TWEETS THEY BELIEVE IS MISLEADING AND WRITE NOTES THAT PROVIDE INFOR...

Brazil proposes cuts to 2021 budget for environmental protection as deforestation spikes

Brazils government under President Jair Bolsonaro is proposing the smallest budget for environmental protection in at least 13 years despite soaring destruction of the countrys Amazon rainforest, according to data from non-profit Contas Abe...

White House confirms Biden signing new South Africa travel restrictions

The White House confirmed President Joe Biden is signing an order on Monday imposing a ban on most non-U.S. citizens entering the country who have recently been in South Africa starting Saturday.White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki also confir...

Britain to announce policy of enforced quarantine in hotels on Tuesday - ITV

Britain will announce on Tuesday enforced quarantine for arrivals in the UK, broadcaster ITV reported, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that new coronavirus variants were prompting a review of border policy.Hotel chains tell us they ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021