Odisha celebrates Republic Day

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-01-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 13:32 IST
The 72nd Republic Day wascelebrated across Odisha on Tuesday with Governor Ganeshi Lalunfurling the tricolour at the Mahatma Gandhi Road here.

The main function here and also in districts were heldamidst amidst tight security and with strict adherence of theCOVID-19 guidelines.

Limited public attendance was allowed in thefunctions.

Lal unfurled the tri-colour at the main function atthe majestic Mahatma Gandhi Road here, which was also attendedby Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

At the official programme here there was no parade bystudents and NCC cadets.

The governor in a message said: ''The year that passedwill be recorded in the history of human civilization as oneof the most difficult, uncertain and trying times forhumanity, imparting human lives in an unprecedented manner.

The scars of the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic is nowperceptible in the way we now live. Social distancing, handwashing, mask wearing are now the new normal.'' However, Lal said the new year has begun with newhopes and optimism with vaccines now available for massvaccination as a promising antidote against the virus.

He said the state government created livelihoodopportunities to provide gainful livelihood options to themigrants and other workers and to keep the economy going. ''Letus rededicate ourselves to work for the development of ourstate and its people,'' the governor said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in a message said: ''Letus reaffirm our pledge to uphold the ideals enshrined in ourConstitution on this Republic Day and work for a strongOdisha.'' The state-level parade participated only by policecontingents was led by a woman IPS officer Susree. The 25-year-old Susree, the SDPO of Kesinga was named as paradecommander on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day, by DGP Abhay.

Republic Day was also celebrated at Swabhimaan Anchalin Malkangiri district, which was once a Maoist stronghold.

The tricolour was unfurled at all BSF Company operation Base(COB) of Swabhimaan Anchal. Local population including schoolchildren from Gurasetu, Jodambo and other interior villagesparticipated in the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

