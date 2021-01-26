Republic Day celebrations at Kochi naval base

A ceremonial parade was held atthe naval base, Southern Naval Command (SNC) here tocommemorate the nation's 72nd Republic Day.

The parade was reviewed by Vice Admiral AK Chawla,Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), SNC and comprised12 platoons.

The President's Colour awarded to the SNC was alsoparaded on the occasion, accompanied by a 50 men Guard ofHonour.

The Commander-in-Chief paid floral tributes to themartyrs by laying a wreath at the War Memorial.

All naval ships in harbour at Kochi were also 'DressedOverall', with various signal flags displayed from theirmasthead to both stem and stern (throughout from forward toaft) to mark the festive occasion.

The parade, commanded by Commander Vinod Kumar, wasaccompanied by the SNC band playing stirring martial music.

Vice Admiral Chawla while addressing the parade,congratulated the personnel and their families on the RepublicDay and said that it was a matter of pride for each Indianthat we have grown as a country, which commands respect of theworld's nations.

He reminded that the Armed Forces play a significantrole in protecting the character and sovereignty of thecountry.

He also said that being the training Command, the SNChad a stellar role to play in shaping and sharpening theprofessional skills of a modern Indian Navy.

The Admiral also congratulated the SNC personnel whowere conferred distinguished service and gallantry awards onthe occasion.

The parade was conducted adhering to COVID protocols.

The award of distinguished service medals to fourofficers of the Southern Naval Command by the President ofIndia was also announced by the government on the occasion ofRepublic day.PTI TGB SSPTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)