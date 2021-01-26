Left Menu
Development News Edition

Republic Day celebrations at Kochi naval base

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 26-01-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 13:37 IST
Republic Day celebrations at Kochi naval base

A ceremonial parade was held atthe naval base, Southern Naval Command (SNC) here tocommemorate the nation's 72nd Republic Day.

The parade was reviewed by Vice Admiral AK Chawla,Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), SNC and comprised12 platoons.

The President's Colour awarded to the SNC was alsoparaded on the occasion, accompanied by a 50 men Guard ofHonour.

The Commander-in-Chief paid floral tributes to themartyrs by laying a wreath at the War Memorial.

All naval ships in harbour at Kochi were also 'DressedOverall', with various signal flags displayed from theirmasthead to both stem and stern (throughout from forward toaft) to mark the festive occasion.

The parade, commanded by Commander Vinod Kumar, wasaccompanied by the SNC band playing stirring martial music.

Vice Admiral Chawla while addressing the parade,congratulated the personnel and their families on the RepublicDay and said that it was a matter of pride for each Indianthat we have grown as a country, which commands respect of theworld's nations.

He reminded that the Armed Forces play a significantrole in protecting the character and sovereignty of thecountry.

He also said that being the training Command, the SNChad a stellar role to play in shaping and sharpening theprofessional skills of a modern Indian Navy.

The Admiral also congratulated the SNC personnel whowere conferred distinguished service and gallantry awards onthe occasion.

The parade was conducted adhering to COVID protocols.

The award of distinguished service medals to fourofficers of the Southern Naval Command by the President ofIndia was also announced by the government on the occasion ofRepublic day.PTI TGB SSPTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Grofers expects to achieve Rs 10,000 cr in GMV by March

Softbank backed Grofers expects to achieve Rs 10,000 crore in gross merchandise value GMV by March supported by a traction of around 50 lakh customers during its ongoing sale, a top company official said.The company claims to have witnessed...

Janet Yellen becomes US' first woman treasury secretary

Eminent economist Janet Yellen has been confirmed by the US Senate as the first-ever woman treasury secretary of the country, to spearhead the new Biden administrations response to revive the economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic.Yel...

Indonesia escorts seized Iran, Panama-flagged tankers to dock for investigation

The Iranian and Panamanian-flagged vessels seized by Indonesian authorities for suspected illegal oil transfers are making their way to dock at Batam island in the countrys Riau Islands Province for further investigation, a Indonesia coast ...

Patton Oswalt to emcee Sundance award ceremony

Actor Patton Oswalt will be the host for the award ceremony of 2021 Sundance Film Festival.According to The Hollywood Reporter, the ceremony, which will be held digitally on February 2, will feature special appearances from Alison Brie, Shi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021