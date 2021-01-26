Left Menu
Patton Oswalt to emcee Sundance award ceremony

26-01-2021
Actor Patton Oswalt will be the host for the award ceremony of 2021 Sundance Film Festival.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the ceremony, which will be held digitally on February 2, will feature special appearances from Alison Brie, Shira Haas and Diego Luna.

The Sundance Institute, which organises the festival annually, also announced several other festival conversations. This includes ''Conjuring the Collective, the Womxn at Sundance Speakeasy,'' which will feature Judith Jamison, Marlee Matlin, director Sian Heder, actor Rita Moreno and actor SOKO.

It will also feature an appearance by recording artist Brittany Howard, as well as poet Ryka Ayoti.

The 2021 edition of the famed film gala will be held from January 28 to February 3.

