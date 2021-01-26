Left Menu
NBC renews 'Weakest Link' for season 2

Game show Weakest Link, hosted by Glee alum Jane Lynch, is returning for another season on NBC.According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network has picked up a second season of the show and production on the new chapter will begin later in the year.Lynch said she is thrilled the show will return for another season.It has been my honor to bring back this classic game show loved by millions.

NBC renews 'Weakest Link' for season 2
Game show ''Weakest Link'', hosted by ''Glee'' alum Jane Lynch, is returning for another season on NBC.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network has picked up a second season of the show and production on the new chapter will begin later in the year.

Lynch said she is ''thrilled'' the show will return for another season.

''It has been my honor to bring back this classic game show loved by millions. I also look forward to challenging the brain power of our players while baiting them to turn against one another for the chance to win some life-changing cash. ''And, of course, for my own enjoyment, and not to mention the opportunity to say, 'You are the weakest link. Goodbye.' several times an episode,'' she added.

''Weakest Link'' is a revival of a British show that first aired on NBC in 2001-02. The new version is produced by NBC's in-house unscripted arm, Universal Alternative Television Studio, and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm. Jenny Groom, executive vp unscripted content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said the show has been a ''great addition'' to the network's lineup. ''A huge thank you to Jane, our friends at BBC Studios, Universal Television Alternative Studio and everyone who has been instrumental in keeping the DNA of the original format intact while simultaneously adding new flourishes that make it as relevant and popular as ever,'' Groom added.

Valerie Bruce, general manager of BBC Studios, Los Angeles Productions, said the show has been immortalised in pop culture. ''The format has proven longevity, attracting global audiences for the past two decades and we're thrilled to celebrate its latest success in the US. Our Los Angeles production arm is excited to partner with NBC on a second season of the series with Jane Lynch, whose quick wit, humor and shrewdness are captivating,'' Bruce added.

Stuart Krasnow, who executive produced the earlier NBC show, serves as showrunner and exec produces with Ryan O'Dowd of BBC Studios and Lynch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

