Abhay Deol's '1962: The War In The Hills" to debut on Disney+ Hotstar on Feb 26

Streaming service Disney+ Hotstar on Tuesday announced that its upcoming series ''1962: The War In The Hills'', starring Abhay Deol in the lead, will premiere on February 26.

The streaming platform and Deol unveiled the first teaser of the show to mark India's 72nd Republic Day.

''No better occasion than our Republic Day to salute our jawaans and warriors who tirelessly protect us round the clock. As a tribute, I am happy to release the first look of '1962: The War In The Hills','' Deol said in a statement.

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the series is based around the 1962 India-China war.

The show is inspired by true events that happened in November 1962 as it narrates the untold tale of bravery and valour.

Deol, known for movies such as ''Socha Nahin Tha'', ''Dev D'' and ''Shanghai'', is essaying the role of an army major, leading a battalion in the war epic. ''It is an untold story of bravery and valour; and yet continues to be relatable to us today. As director, Mahesh Manjrekar has presented a unique view in this war-epic,'' the 44-year-old actor added.

