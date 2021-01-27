In a first, Kolkata gets boat library

The West Bengal TransportCorporation in collaboration with a heritage book store herehas launched a children's library on a boat, the first of itskind initiative, an official said.

The idea behind the boat library is that one can readbooks while appreciating the beauty of Kolkata, cruising onthe Hooghly river, he said.

Children will be able to choose from a selection of500 titles in English and Bengali on the Young Readers' BoatLibrary.

''The boat library would take people on a three-hour-long trip,'' the official said.

The trip will start at Millenium Park, and the boatwill travel to Belur Math jetty and return, he said.

There will be three trips on all weekdays, he said onTuesday.

The boat has a free wifi facility as well.

A ride on the boat would cost Rs 100 for adults and Rs50 for children.

The library will host activities such as storytelling,dramatised readings, poetry sessions, book launches, music andmore, he said.

