Left Menu

Varun Dhawan thanks fans for 'love and positivity' post marriage to Natasha Dalal

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2021 11:23 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 11:23 IST
Varun Dhawan thanks fans for 'love and positivity' post marriage to Natasha Dalal

Actor Varun Dhawan on Wednesday expressed gratitude to his fans for sending their best wishes to him and fashion designer Natasha Dalal after they got married.

The Bollywood star and his fiance tied the knot in an intimate ceremony, attended by family and close friends, at Alibaug's luxurious resort The Mansion House on January 24.

Taking to Twitter, Dhawan said both him and Dalal were touched by the blessings coming their way post the wedding.

''The last few days me and Natasha have received so much love and positivity from everyone so just wanted to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart,'' the 33-year-old actor wrote.

Dhawan was planning to tie the knot with Dalal in May 2020 but due to COVID-19 pandemic the wedding was pushed to 2021.

Soon after the wedding ceremony, the ''Coolie No 1'' star shared two photographs from the wedding ceremony on his Instagram account.

''Life long love just became official,'' he captioned the pictures. On the work front, Dhawan will next be seen in “Jug Jug Jeeyo”, alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Cavli Wireless starts manufacturing of LPWAN, LTE, and 5G IoT modules in India based on GCT Semiconductor chipsets

Kochi, Kerala, January 29, 2021 Cavli Wireless, an emerging player in cellular Internet of Things IoT technology, has partnered with GCT Semiconductor to license the chipsets and manufacture LPWAN, LTE, and 5G IoT modules in India. This col...

Alarming to hold actors accountable for fictional roles: industry people on SC’s 'Tandav' decision

The Supreme Courts refusal to grant interim protection to Team Tandav and its observation that actors cannot play roles hurting the religious sentiments of others has led to consternation in the industry with many insiders worried about the...

Hungary could sign Chinese vaccine deal imminently -PM Orban

Hungary could sign a deal to buy coronavirus vaccines from China by Saturday, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio, adding that his government was closely monitoring the outcome of mass inoculations with a Chinese vaccine in neighbo...

Nucleus Software Q3 net up 7 pc to Rs 24.82 cr; Parag Bhise appointed CEO

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd has posted a 6.9 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 24.82 crore for the December 2020 quarter.The company had posted net profit of Rs 23.2 crore in the December 2019 quarter.Nucleus Software Expo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021