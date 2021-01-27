Yami Gautam wraps shoot of 'Bhoot Police'

Actor Yami Gautam on Wednesday said she has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film ''Bhoot Police''.

Also starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez, the horror-comedy is directed by Pavan Kirpalani of ''Phobia'' and ''Ragini MMS'' fame.

Gautam, 32, took to Instagram to share the update.

''And it's a wrap #TeamBhootPolice #wehaveacookforeveryoccassion @jacquelinef143 @arjunkapoor #saifalikhan #PawanKriplani @akshaipuri @jaya.taurani @sachinjigar @tips,'' she captioned the picture.

''Bhoot Police'' is produced by Tips and 12th Street Entertainment Production. Besides this film, the actor is set to lead the thriller ''A Thursday'', to be produced by Ronnie Screwvala's banner RSVP Movies and Blue Monkey Films.

Written and directed by Behzad Khambata, the film will feature Gautam as Naina Jaiswal, an intelligent playschool teacher.

''A Thursday'' will be released on an OTT platform.

