PTI | Chittoor | Updated: 27-01-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 14:22 IST
AP superstition killings: Victims shared parents' belief on

Two women in their twentieskilled by their parents here in a bizarre superstition-related incident shared their parents' 'delusionsal' beliefthat they will come alive after their death, a senior policeofficial said on Wednesday.

Police have arrested the parents who allegedly killedtheir children believing they would come alive aftercleansing evil in their bodies, Chittoor SP Senthil Kumarsaid on Wednesday.

The official said the arrests were made on Tuesday andthe couple was remanded to judicial custody.

''The couple was coherent in their versions as to whythey killed their daughters. They may be having some mentalissues but they are highly superstitious and highlyspiritual,'' Kumar told PTI.

''The parents were of a delusional opinion that theirdaughters possess evil spirits and would come back aliveafresh (after their death). We were told that their daughterswere also under the same impression,'' the official added.

Kumar said it appears the victims were bludgeoned using ablunt object such as dumbbell.

The parents killed the daughters thinking that theywould come alive and all four of them could live happilyafterwards, he added.

''It is a perverted kind of belief,'' he said.

When asked about their mental condition, the policeofficial said they cannot comment on that at this juncture.

The highly educated couple had earlier allegedly killedtheir daughters, hoping that they would come back to lifewithin hours due to spiritual power as the Kaliyuga ends,turning into the Satya Yuga, police had said on Monday.

Police sources said the couple had actually planned tokill themselves as well to prove that they would come backalive but the timely entry of police personnel averted thepossible suicide.

V Purushottam Naidu, who has a doctorate in scienceworked as an associate professor in the Government Women'sDegree College in Madanapalle. He was also the College Vice-Principal.

Incidentally, the man himself was said to have calledone of his colleagues over the phone soon after the incidenton Sunday night and disclosed the killings.

The shocked colleague immediately tipped off the police,who rushed to the couple's house and found them in a trance.

Naidu's wife Padmaja, a post-graduate and gold medalist,was Correspondent and principal of a local private school.

The eldest daughter Aleikhya (27) was doing her post-graduation in Bhopal while the youngest Sai Divya (22) was award in the KM Music Conservatory of composer A R Rahman.

The two women were staying with their parents sincethe coronavirus-induced lockdown.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

