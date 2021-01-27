Man jumps into Navi Mumbai creek in suicide bid; rescued

A 21-year-old man allegedlyattempted suicide by jumping into Vashi creek in Navi Mumbai,after a spat with his girlfriend, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place late on Tuesday night, whenthe police control room received an alert about a man who hadjumped into Vashi creek, an official said.

A police team found a woman crying at the scene andwas informed that her boyfriend Ravi Reddy had jumped into thecreek following a quarrel, he said.

The Vashi police with the help of some home guards,personnel from Disaster Control and fishermen took a boat andrescued the man who was about to drown, the official added.

