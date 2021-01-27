Left Menu

Kanye West spotted in LA amid marital turmoil

American rapper Kanye West has been spotted for the first time since the news of his separation from American reality TV star Kim Kardashian broke.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-01-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 16:47 IST
Kanye West spotted in LA amid marital turmoil
Kanye West, Image source: Instagram. Image Credit: ANI

American rapper Kanye West has been spotted for the first time since the news of his separation from American reality TV star Kim Kardashian broke. The 43-year-old rapper was snapped arriving recently by private jet at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles from his ranch in Cody, Wyoming, where he's been holed up, reported E! News.

The star arrived back in California, Los Angeles after jetting off to Cody on Friday night to spend the weekend at his ranch, according to a source. Donning a mustard-coloured sweatshirt and brown leather pants, "Kanye seemed calm but somber," the source described. The eyewitness further said, "He was very mellow and quiet as he got off his jet. He chatted with the flight attendant briefly before getting in his car. He was traveling with friends who had been on the ranch, but Kanye left with his bodyguard by himself. He didn't stick around and wait for everyone. He just headed home."

The Grammy-winning singer's recent sighting, the first since he was last seen in November 2020, comes amid mounting curiosity over Kanye and Kim's current relationship status. Earlier this month, a source told E! News, "Kanye is aware the marriage is over. It's upsetting to him. He loves Kim, but they don't get along half of the time. He's truly in his own world and gets in the zone of focusing solely on his own projects."

While the estranged couple continues to live separately, "Kim and Kanye have no bad blood and they are very cordial. He's focusing on his world and she is focusing on her world," an insider recently told the publication. "It's gotten to the point where they haven't spent time together as a married couple in months. They've seen each other for the sake of the kids, but have been living separately. Kim knows the marriage is over. She's known for a while," a source shared in early January.

The duo is parents to four children- 7-year-old daughter North, 5-year-old son Saint, 3-year-old daughter Chicago, and 1-year-old son Psalm. Kanye and Kim are heading for a divorce after nearly seven years of marriage. As per Page Six, Kim is hoping to reach a settlement prior to filing officially with the courts so that she and Kanye can work out their finances and how to split up their properties.

The famous American reality show 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' will highlight the marriage problems of Kim and Kanye in the final episodes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Museum buys rare hand-drawn maps of Spanish Armada to keep them in England

A set of 10 hand-drawn, 16th century maps showing the progress of the Spanish Armada that attacked England in 1588, an event that shaped national identity, will remain in the country after a museum raised 600,000 pounds 824,000 to buy them....

Ganguly came for checkup of cardiac condition, his vital parameters stable: Hospital

Board of Control for Cricket in Indias BCCI president Sourav Ganguly went for a checkup of his cardiac situation on Wednesday and his vital parameters are stable, said the medical bulletin issued by Apollo Gleneagles Hospital. Sourav Gangul...

France could see losses of up to 6% on state-guaranteed COVID loans - central bank

France could see losses of up to 6 on state-guaranteed loans to companies to help them through the coronavirus crisis, the head of Frances central bank said on Wednesday. Banks have lent more than 130 billion euros 158 billion, guaranteed b...

Vaccine row with AstraZeneca escalates as EU grapples with delays

The European Union is asking AstraZeneca to publish the contract it signed with the bloc on COVID-19 vaccine supplies, an EU official said on Wednesday, as frustrations over delivery delays bubble to the surface. Vaccine rollouts in the Eur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021