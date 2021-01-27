Multimedia exhibition on Netaji at Victoria Memorial

'Nirbhik Subhas' (IrrepressibleSubhas), a multimedia exhibition celebrating the 125th birthanniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, will be open to thepublic at Victoria Memorial here from January 28.

Instead of a routine, linear narrative of Netaji'slife history, the exhibition, with the help of various formsof technology, intends to arouse curiosity among the viewersabout the many facets of India's freedom struggle that areextremely important but somewhat neglected in modern Indianhistory, the museum said in a statement on Wednesday.

''The exhibition contains 125 stories on Netajito commemorate his 125th birth anniversary.

''These stories are shared through 125 originalartefacts, pictures, replicas and objects sourced from acrossthe world, making the viewer reflect on Netaji's ideals andbeliefs in contemporary times,'' the statement said.

''Each story engages viewers with a question thatsparks curiosity and makes them look more closely at theexhibits,'' curator Jayanta Sengupta said.

The museum will be open from 11 am to 5 pm every day,except Monday and designated holidays, and COVID-19 safetyprotocols will be strictly followed.

