'Spencer': Kristen Stewart captivates as Princess Diana in first look

American actor Kristen Stewart has started shooting one of her most talked-about roles to date, that of Diana, Princess of Wales.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-01-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 21:07 IST
Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

American actor Kristen Stewart has started shooting one of her most talked-about roles to date, that of Diana, Princess of Wales. According to The Hollywood Reporter, in her first look image from Pablo Larrain's 'Spencer', which was picked up by Neon for US distribution, the 30-year-old star is seen as the late former princess in a shot that is bound to stir royal- and fashion-watchers alike.

First announced during the 2020 virtual Cannes Market, the film - scripted by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders, Locked Down) -- is set over a critical weekend in the early 90s when Diana decided that she needed to end her marriage to Prince Charles. The drama takes place over three days in one of her last Christmas holidays as a member of the House of Windsor and at their Sandringham estate.

Newly-announced cast members joining Stewart including Timothy Spall (Mr. Turner), Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water) and Sean Harris (Mission: Impossible - Fallout). As per The Hollywood Reporter, Stewart said of the film, "Spencer is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life."

"It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name: Spencer. It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her," she added. The film is being produced by Larrain, behind films that include 'Jackie and Neruda', along with Fabula partner Juan de Dios Larrain, Jonas Dornbach and Janine Jackowski for Komplizen Film and Paul Webster for Shoebox Films. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

