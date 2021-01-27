Left Menu

George Clooney to be honoured by AARP The Magazine

American actor George Clooney will receive this year's career achievement honour at AARP The Magazine's Movies For Grownup Awards in March.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-01-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 23:06 IST
George Clooney to be honoured by AARP The Magazine
George Clooney (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor George Clooney will receive this year's career achievement honour at AARP The Magazine's Movies For Grownup Awards in March. According to Variety, AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins said in a statement, "We are delighted to honour George Clooney, whose mastery and - wit - make him one of the most talented and beloved actors of our day, and a director who'd be famous even if we'd never seen him onscreen."

"The combination of his smarts, hard work and experience show just how wrong stereotypes about ageing are," added Jenkins. As reported by Variety, the award celebrates Clooney's decades-long career in Hollywood, beginning with his rise to prominence as Dr Doug Ross on 'ER' in the '90s to films like 'O Brother, Where Art Thou?,' 'Ocean's Eleven' and 'Up in the Air.'

In 2002, Clooney made his directorial debut with 'Confessions of a Dangerous Mind' and, most recently, directed Netflix's 'The Midnight Sky' and Hulu's 'Catch-22.' Outside of filmmaking, he is a knowingly dedicated philanthropist. Clooney follows in the footsteps of other Grownups Career Achievement honourees, such as Annette Bening, Robert De Niro, Helen Mirren and Robert Redford, reported Variety.

AARP's Movies for Grownups programs has fought against industry ageism for 20 years by advocating for movies by and for the 50 and over the crowd, highlighting the importance of films that resonate with older viewers. Clooney takes the event's highest honour. The rest of the virtual ceremony will recognise 2020's best in film. It is starting its expansion into TV categories by including an award for best television series.

The Movies for Grownups Awards will be broadcast by 'Great Performances' on PBS on March 28 at 8 p.m. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

BJP leader in Bihar shot at, one arrested

A BJP leader in Bihar wason Wednesday shot at by unidentified assailants here,triggering a spat between the ruling party and the oppositionover alleged deterioration in the law and order situation.Azfar Shamsi, a spokesman of the state BJP ...

Tunisian president’s office received letter with suspicious powder - source

The office of Tunisias president has received a letter containing suspicious powder and is investigating the matter, a source there told Reuters on Wednesday.President Kais Saied did not open the letter and is in good health, the source sai...

White House climate envoy Kerry says issues US has with China will not be “traded” for climate

White House special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry said on Wednesday that no issues the United States has with China will be traded for climate.Obviously we have serious differences with China... the issues of theft of intellectu...

Oxford scientists expect some vaccine data on UK mutant virus by next week

The University of Oxford expects efficacy data from a study of its COVID-19 vaccine against the British variant of the novel coronavirus by next week, a lead scientist said on Wednesday at a virtual meeting of a U.S. CDC advisory panel.Sinc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021